Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Spoke Out Against Covid-19 Jab (Video)

Legendary NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience this week.

Rodgers and Rogan discussed everything from Rodgers’ playing career to their favorite theories on ancient Egypt and aliens. Towards the end of the interview, Aaron began discussing the controversy surrounding his vaccination status during the 2020 NFL season.

Aaron explained the reasoning behind his actions, speaking out against mandatory vaccination. He expressed a sense ofresponsibility to those who shared his views but did not have the platform to champion these beliefs publicly.

Aaron Rodgers explains why he spoke out against Covid-19 jab…

While ninety-nine percent of celebrities, media, and athletes appear to be out of touch with the average American, an environment has been created where holding beliefs that diverge from the “cultural norms” established by the elites meanssacrificing your livelihood and being painted as a monster.

For every prominent figure who champions the voice of the people, it is a step back towards the country we once were. As figures like Rodgers help to bring common sense and critical thinking back into the mainstream, we must hope to see others follow suit, knowing that they are not alone.

