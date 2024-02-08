Planes Collide at Logan International Airport

Two JetBlue planes collided on the ground at Logan International Airport in Boston, but on the bright side, no one was injured.

The accident involved flights 777 to Las Vegas and 551 to Orlando. Passengers were boarded to other aircraft and sent on their way following the mishap.

“Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred,” the airline said in a statement.

Fox News reported that both planes were entering de-icing pad lanes when the accident occurred.

Two JetBlue A321s collide on the ground during taxi at Boston Logan Airport. pic.twitter.com/TAtIC7fDYF — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) February 8, 2024

“JetBlue Flight 777, an Airbus A321neo’s left winglet struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551, an Airbus A321, around 6:40 a.m., local time on Thursday, February 8, while on the deicing pad at Boston Logan International Airport,” according to the FAA. “The FAA will investigate.”

Last month, two passenger airplanes collided at a Japanese airport. The airlines involved were Cathay Pacific and Korean Air, which Townhall covered. Just weeks before that, a collision between two airplanes instigated a deadly inferno in Tokyo. The collision occurred between a Japan Airlines flight and a Japanese Coast Guard plane. Service members on the coast guard plane passed away.