Trump: ‘Unfortunate’ That Presidential Candidacy Being Challenged

Former president Donald Turmp said it’s “unfortunate” his candidacy for 2024 is being challenged in Colorado and several other states after the Supreme Court concluded a day of oral arguments.

“I just finished watching Supreme Court, you know, like to watch in many respects. It’s unfortunate that we have to go through the thing like that,” Trump told reporters at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. “I consider it to be more election interference by the Democrats that’s what they’re doing. Good news is we’re leading virtually every poll.”

The Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on if Trump should be disqualified from the ballot in Colorado for allegedly inciting an “insurrection” at the Jan. 6, 2021 rally at the Capitol.

“I hope that democracy in this country will continue,” Trump said. “You have millions of people that are out there wanting to vote and they happen to want to vote for me or the Republican Party, whatever you want or however you want to phrase it, But I’m the one running and we are leading in every poll.”

He added that it’s a “great honor” to receive the support he’s been getting.

No deadline has been set for a ruling, per Fox News. The outlet added:

Over more than two hours of oral argument, the majority of the court appeared skeptical of Colorado’s decision to remove Trump from the Republican presidential primary ballot for “insurrection” related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The 14th Amendment, Section 3 of the Constitution states, “No person shall… hold any office… under the United States… who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States… to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Colorado’s highest court in December ruled that 14th Amendment clause covers Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021 and therefore does apply to a president, despite not explicitly indicated in the text. But that decision has been on pause pending the Supreme Court’s ruling.