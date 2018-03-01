It’s found on American currency. It can be seen in one Missouri town’s government chambers. And all it’s done is cause heated debate.

A sign bearing the words “In God We Trust” in the Wentzville city government chambers has led to an intense divide. As explained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the fight over the sign became worse when neighboring Maryland Heights resident Sally Hunt was escorted by two police officers out of a city council meeting at the direction of Mayor Nick Guccione. Hunt is opposed to the sign and had come to the meeting to speak against its display. When she ran out of time, Guccione made her leave.





According to KMOV, Guccione said he had to stand by his decision to remove Hunt from the meeting the way he did.

“Maybe in hindsight, I should have given a warning to sit down, but you know what, I make a decision, and I have to stand by it,” he said.

While the sign has overwhelming support in the town, several residents expressed displeasure either with the sign or with the way Hunt was removed from the meeting.

The divided opinions on the sign became clear as the public comments section of the meeting began.

A crowd is gathering outside of #Wentzville City hall. The people gathering are here to support the #InGodWeTrust sign inside the board chambers. @kmov pic.twitter.com/cf0hTiH7c5 — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) February 28, 2018

Public comment is underway. Im not sure how many have signed up but I’m guessing quite a few. First speaker is from O’Fallon. Anyone is allowed to speak. They will be given up to 5 mins. pic.twitter.com/yrZGLb8GMS — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) March 1, 2018

Hunt says this is an endorsement of a religion and a specific religion from the government. “This is a devisive sign.” #InGodWeTrust pic.twitter.com/Cn9FmM0Nf9 — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) March 1, 2018

A #Wentzville resident speaking now, he says he’s confused why something like this was never brought before the public. Everything else is. — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) March 1, 2018

“I am an atheist.” A Wentzville resident and veteran says he is saddened by the divisiveness. Sadden by the hate spilled on social media. pic.twitter.com/SuFHK9WNvC — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) March 1, 2018

“When I heard our national motto was under question or under attack, I wanted to come here. I’m only one person, but I can pray,” said resident Mary Lou Rogers, according to KMOV. Rogers supports the display of the sign.

Angie Molleck disagrees. She told reporters, “Religion is something personal. It should be at home. The people who are representing the people of Wentzville need to represent all of them; not everybody is a Christian.”

“I will not take it down. I will stand strong on it. I do believe it’s our national motto and it promotes patriotism,” Guccione has since said of the ordeal.

RELATED: A mother’s decision to baptize her daughter led to jail time