Omarosa Manigault-Newman, first made famous as a competitor on Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice” before she joined him at the White House, continues to keep herself in the American public eye.





On Wednesday night, she made an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and further explained comments she made on CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother” program when talking with TV personality Ross Mathews.

She told Mathews that the country was “not going to be OK” under Trump and referenced planned immigration policies that she claimed to have seen. Manigault-Newman was reportedly fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in December.

Colbert, well-known for taking jabs at the president, introduced Manigault-Newman by saying, “My next guest went from the White House to the ‘Big Brother’ house and managed to make it out of both of them alive.”

She gave Colbert some background on her ominous statement.

“It was a part of a bigger discussion; we were talking about immigration and roundups,” she told Colbert. “Particularly, we were talking about a family of a man who had been in the country for 30 years and had been sent back, and Ross was expressing his concern about what was happening with immigration.”

“So that was part of a bigger discussion, and I believe that the immigration debate will continue,” Manigault-Newman said. “And it’s a very difficult and complicated subject, and I don’t believe it can be resolved so simply. And that was a part of the discussion, and that’s why I was a bit emotional.”

Colbert then asked if her pessimistic remarks on “Big Brother” were referring to DACA recipients or undocumented immigrants, to which she responded by saying, “We have the opportunity to make it OK.”

Colbert said, “I’ll ask you again: is everything going to be okay under Donald Trump?”

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Manigault-Newman replied.