Menu
7-Year-Old Rescues More Than 1,300 Dogs From High-Kill Shelters Read this Next

7-Year-Old Rescues More Than 1,300 Dogs From Kill Shelters
Advertisement
mcdonald's drive thru coffee face Flickr

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a McDonald’s patron became angry over the wait for his order and threw hot coffee in the face of a teen drive-thru worker.

News outlets report Camden police released surveillance video of the man on Tuesday and asked the public for help identifying him. Police say the man went through the Camden restaurant’s drive-thru last month and asked for a large order of fries because he was unsatisfied with the wait.

A police report says the man then requested to see the girl’s manager and began acting “obnoxious.” It says the man threatened to throw the coffee and called the girl over to the window where he splashed the hot drink in her face. She declined medical treatment. Authorities haven’t released her identity.

Watch: How Many of These 10 McDonald’s Secret Menu Items Have You Tried?

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like