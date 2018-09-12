Menu
Hurricane Florence Prep Read this Next

Is This the Best or Worst Hurricane Prepared House You've Ever Seen?
Advertisement
This Is Why You Should NEVER Flush Dental Floss Down The Toilet

When it comes to what is and what isn’t allowed to go down a toilet, the answer is pretty simple, let’s just say it’s the ‘basics’. By basics I totally mean pee and poo and the occasional amount of toilet paper, that’s it. Of course, no one abides by those rules, and that is exactly how toilets break. Admit it, we are all guilty of doing it, it’s okay. Until it breaks down and then we’re left with no toilet. But, did you know that there is one unexpected item that you shouldn’t flush down your pipes? What is that item? Dental floss.

Yes, dental floss is good for our teeth. It keeps our mouth healthy, takes away our bad breath, and keeps us in line. But, it can actually cause a lot of damage to pipes! Dental floss is made of nylon or Teflon and isn’t biodegradable. Due to it not being able to break down, it can cause serious clogs and heavy environmental damage when flushed down a toilet. The floss can easily wrap around a toilet paper, hair, wipes, fecal matter or tampons in the pipes. (NSFW pictures below)

The floss can get into the water system and ball up into big clumps and ultimately get broken or stuck together and form balls of waste. Sometimes, floss can also get caught up with tree root and grease that create a huge problem for sewer systems, threatening public health, and water quality. Plumbers and other city officials who have dealt with this dental floss issue, say it’s their worst nightmare after the final product looks similar to a three to four-pound animal made of…well…figurative crap. Don’t believe me? Embrace yourself, because this is pretty gross.

Yes, if that doesn’t scare you, I really don’t know what will. It grossed me out, and let me tell you, I am not someone who gets grossed out easily…but I had to put down my diet coke when writing this because I felt like throwing up a little bit. Now, I’m not telling you that you shouldn’t floss regularly, but from here on out, you should probably throw your floss in the trash can. To help you, and save you from having a monster like this in your house, here’s a list of what you CAN’T throw down your toilet. You’re welcome.

  • Hair
  • Feminine products
  • Diapers
  • Cat litter
  • Pills
  • Baby Wipes
  • Liquid drain cleaner
  • Money (apparently this is an actual thing)
  • Matches
  • Grease
  • Condoms
  • Q-Tips

Watch: How To Make A DIY Camping Toilet

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like