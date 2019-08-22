Menu
Mom Warns Parents After Fake Child Protective Service Agents Tried to Kidnap Her Son
Man Saves Screaming Neighbor, Kills Her Domestic Abuser in Heated Incident (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Authorities in Florida say an armed domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a neighbor who intervened and helped the victim and several children escape the scene.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters the man heard his neighbor screaming for help Wednesday and arrived to find the neighbor lowering the children out of a second-story window. He says the man helped the children and attempted to diffuse the situation, but the suspect “wasn’t having anything to do with it.”

He says the man returned to his home, and the suspected followed and shot at him. He says the man returned fire and killed the suspect.

Nocco says the man ended an increasingly violent domestic situation. He says deputies found blood in the home, which was in disarray.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
