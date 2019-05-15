Menu
Fatal Fire Children (Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
(Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Authorities say a Florida woman ran back into her burning apartment after realizing her two children hadn’t made it out. All three died in the fire.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a Wednesday morning news conference that the woman and another adult living in the apartment made it safely outside when she noticed the children, ages 5 and 10, didn’t make it out.

The sheriff said running back to save the children was a great “action of love” displayed by the mother.

When firefighters arrived, flames were already penetrating the roof, which later collapsed.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Officials say at least 12 residents were displaced by the fire, which damaged eight apartments.
An investigation continues.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
