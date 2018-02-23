Scot Peterson, the Florida sheriff’s deputy who has been branded a “coward” by President Trump for his behavior at the Parkland school shooting has resigned and is currently under police protection.





Since resigning, Peterson has been hiding out in his West Palm Beach home. When reporters went to the house, they were greeted by six police cars. Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies stopped reporters from going up to the home.

We sent @BrianEntin to BSO Deputy Scot Peterson’s Boynton Beach home to try and talk to him about his resignation today. Were met by 6 @PBCountySheriff deputies standing guard outside his home. They prevented us from approaching the house. pic.twitter.com/1QPlmeHtqb — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) February 23, 2018

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel revealed Peterson’s behavior during a press conference on Thursday. While shooter Nikolas Cruz was inside the school, Peterson waited by one of the doors as 17 students and faculty were murdered. Eventually, Cruz left on his own and was apprehended by a different officer. On Thursday, Israel said he was “sick to his stomach at the news and that Peterson was being placed on leave. But Peterson resigned soon after. He has been the school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas High School since 2009.

CBS News confirmed this image of Scot Peterson (from 2015). Peterson resigned today after being suspended without pay. He was an armed sheriff's deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who Sheriff Israel says stayed outside and never went in to confront the shooter. pic.twitter.com/YpsYJLN5jw — Marty Lebel (@MartyCBS) February 23, 2018

On Friday morning, President Trump had some harsh words for Peterson, saying “he certainly did a poor job. But that’s the case where somebody was outside, they’re trained, they didn’t react properly under pressure or they were a coward.”

Interesting to hear Trump argue for arming teachers but then criticize the FL school resource officer: "He certainly did a poor job… somebody was outside, they are trained, they didn't react properly under pressure or they were a coward." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/5iVCIgTFBW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2018

Later, during a speech at CPAC, Trump doubled down on Peterson, saying “he was not a credit to law enforcement” and calling the former deputy “a coward” again.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told NBC Miami that Peterson and his family have requested privacy.

Peterson isn’t the only Broward County sheriff’s deputy in hot water, as two other officers are under investigation after the revelation that the sheriff’s office received over twenty calls concerning Nikolas Cruz.