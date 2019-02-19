Firefighters say a man died in a fire in a portable toilet near the Baltimore Ravens’ stadium.

News outlets quote Baltimore police as saying the Sunday fire in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium didn’t appear to be criminal.

NOW: @BaltimoreFire investigating a man killed after a Port A Potty next to Ravens stadium caught fire. BCFD says a man was seen on fire coming out of one of the stalls. He collapsed outside, died. 3 Port A Potties were engulfed in flames. Cause under investigation @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/yI8WUksyoV — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) February 17, 2019

Baltimore Fire spokeswoman Blair Skinner says a security guard saw a man engulfed in flames running from the burning toilet. By the time medics arrived, the man was dead and two other portable toilets were also ablaze.

The man hasn’t been identified. It’s unclear how long he had been in the toilet. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Man Dead After Being Seen On Fire Walking Out of Porta-Potty Near Baltimore Ravens Stadium https://t.co/ngfEis7zzB pic.twitter.com/lV4zL1Mm9S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 17, 2019

The stadium wasn’t hosting public events that day.