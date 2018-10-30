Every year it seems that people are getting more and more creative with their Halloween costumes, and this year, one Texas couple went all out, by decorating their entire house to match their costumes at their weekend Halloween party. Nicole Jensen and Cheri Horner of Austin, Texas shared a photo on social media this weekend showing off their Whataburger costumes along with their house which they decorated in the fast-food chains typical orange and white designs. The couple even added additional signage on their front yard, sharing, “Enjoy a Monterey Melt” and their own version of Whataburger Halloween, “Whataween.”

Jensen shared with ABC 13 that she and Horner designed their costumes with a vintage look in mind. The couple also reached out to their local Whataburger chain for additional help with decor and signs.

But that’s not all. No Whataween would be complete without Whataburger’s famous grub. Happy Halloween guests were treated to over $500 of delicious Whataburger favorites, including a mountain of Whatachick’n bites.

The Austin couple isn’t the only Whataburger fans donning an over-the-top costume for Halloween. Take a look at some other burger lovers dressing up as the Whataburger fast-food restaurant.

This Whataburger Pumpkin

This Whataburger fan decorated her Halloween pumpkin to look like her favorite logo.

This Whataburger Couple

Extra points if they actually gave away the burger by the end of the night.

This WhataWoman

She even has cups for armbands.

This Dog and Owner Combo

The way the dog’s eyes pop!

What are you dressing up as this year?