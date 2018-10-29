As if people needed any more reasons to believe the world has a problem with racism, an Owensboro, Kentucky man is facing backlash after posting a photo that showed him dressed up as a Nazi soldier and his 5-year-old son as Adolf Hitler. Bryant Goldbach posted the photo on Facebook before heading off to a trick or treat event, which has sparked outrage not only in the United States but nationwide.

Goldbach says he originally did it for historical purposes, but does admit he didn’t think his idea through. Many say the costume was poor taste and reflects a heavy amount of racism. Safe to say the picture circulated on social media, stirring up controversy.

Goldback is an apparent “history buff” who takes part in Civil War and World War II reenactments, recently portraying a German soldier in World War II in September. He’s previously dressed as a Catholic Priest and has portrayed a Confederate soldier in the past. The father believed that due to the blood and gore of Halloween costumes, a historical villain would be more appropriate, but now understands what the costume could mean to others.

Since his initial Facebook post, the photo has been the target of several negative comments, and the story has been covered on several news outlets. Goldbach says his family has received multiple death threats since the “bash talk” began. Through a post, Goldbach stated, “I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child to wear that, probably for me to wear that. It didn’t occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part….I want people to know I am sorry.”

Goldbach stated that he and his family walked to the “Tail of Treats” event taking place in their hometown, and his son was immediately threatened over his costume. Several spectators began saying they were going to rip off his costume while screaming obscenities. Gay Maxo, a rabbi at the Temple Adath B’nai Israel Synagogue, which serves the tri-state area of Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, said in a statement that one should always be mindful when it comes to choosing Halloween costumes.

“The fact that the father apologized is important; the fact he did not know the costumes would be offensive is a very sad reflection on our society. A good rule of thumb would be: “if your costume calls to mind an event where millions were killed, choose another costume.” As we are learning through Megyn Kelly’s words as well, costumes where someone dresses up deliberately to mock someone’s race, religion or nationality should be avoided. If the purpose of Halloween is to have fun – bigotry, anti-Semitism and racism are not fun. That should be common sense. This is not being “politically correct” this is simply being respectful, understanding and kind.”

Now, obviously, I’m not going to defend this man’s actions, because let’s face it, whoever decides to dress as a “historical figure” that killed more than 6 million Jews, clearly has issues. But that’s none of my business. All I can say is…hey Dad, maybe think a little bit harder next year? Marvel has cool costumes for 5 year-olds. Maybe get him a Captain America one?

