Alleged Michigan Thief Reveals Himself Following Assault in Park

A 58-year-old man is in custody after breaking into a home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, being chased away by a woman, and then assaulting someone at a nearby park.

The suspect allegedly broke into a home on N. State Street in Ann Arbor, where a woman, presumably the home owner, confronted him. Reports say the man quickly retreated, racing out the front door with an iPhone, a Bluetooth speaker, and cash. Allegedly, none of those things belonged to him.

The woman who was robbed was able to provide a description of the suspect to police. That made their jobs that much easier — given that an individual who allegedly assaulted another person at an Ann Arbor park matched the description.

While investigating the assault, police realized the suspect matched the description of the robber.

These break-ins seem to be a problem lately for University of Michigan students who live in campus-provided housing. Per one local outlet:

Police are still investigating whether he is also connected to other break-ins this week. Six break-ins were reported in a 48-hour span, and a seventh was reported Wednesday night. The suspect in the seventh break-in matched the description given to police by the victim in the N. State Street break-in. Fox 2 Detroit

Police said the suspect has been targeting places where University of Michigan students live, cutting the screens to unlocked windows to illegally enter homes.