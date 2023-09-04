MLB Star Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Dodgers star pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on Sunday night on charges of domestic violence. This marks the second time that Urías has been arrested for domestic violence.

The Los Angeles Dodgers issued the following statement on his arrest, “We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

Fox News reports…

MLB also told ESPN that it is investigating Urías’s case. It is common for the league to place a player charged with domestic violence on administrative leave while the situation is under investigation. It’s what MLB did with Urías in 2019 after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He wasn’t charged, but MLB stepped in with a 20-game suspension under its domestic violence policy. No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the policy. he Mexican-born left-hander is pitching to a 4.60 ERA over 21 starts with the Dodgers in 2023. He did, however, own the league’s best ERA in 2022 at 2.16 over 31 starts and 175 innings. For his career, Urías owns a 3.11 ERA over 158 games (122 starts and 117.1 innings) with an overall record of 60-25 in the regular season. https://www.foxnews.com/sports/dodgers-starter-julio-urias-charged-with-felony-domestic-violence

