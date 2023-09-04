Elon Musk Announces He Will Sue The ADL

X/Twitter owner Elon Musk made the announcement on his own platform this Labor Day that he will be suing the Anti-defamation League, often referred to as the ADL, for their attacks against the platform.

Videos by Rare

Musk can be quoted as saying on X, “To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!”

This comes as Musk said five hours before, “To be super clear, I’m pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind.”

Musk stated that the ADL is accusing Twitter of being an ‘anti-Semitic platform,’ and is costing the company a tremendous amount of money in advertisement revenue. Musk stated in one reply, “Our US advertising revenue is still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!”

Musk also tweeted, “If this continues, we will have no choice but to file a defamation suit against, ironically, the “Anti-Defamation” League. If they lose the defamation suit, we will insist that they drop the the “anti” part of their name, since obviously …”

Taking on the ADL is surely an enormous endeavor, but fresh out of a clear victory over Mark Zuckerberg in the ‘billionaire wars,’ Elon Musk is taking on the ADL! Bravo, Elon. Bravo!