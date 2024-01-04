America’s Leading Soap Bar Manufacturer Closing Doors, Terminating More Than 150 Workers

Body wash seems to be taking over the United States when it comes to getting clean, and that’s been bad news for those who manufacture bars of soap.

Videos by Rare

The latest example came when St. Bernard Soap Company in Cincinnati said it will be shutting down and conducting “mass layoffs,” with more than 150 employees impacted, according WLWT 5 News.

Proctor and Gamble was at the site for more than 125 years before St. Bernard took over in 2003. (WLWT)

“These terminations will begin on March 5, 2024 or within a 14-day period following that date,” company officials wrote in a memo. “We expect the terminations, which will include 100 union-represented and 18 non-represented employees, to be permanent in nature. The enclosed document identifies the positions of the terminated employees and the number of terminated employees in each job classification.”

This announcement comes after St. Bernard laid off more than 100 employees in October.

St. Bernard will lay off more than 150 employees. (WWT)

Per WLWT: “Proctor and Gamble sold the company in 2003, after more than 125 years at the site.”

St. Bernard’s LinkedIn page hails the company as “North America’s leading manufacturer of bar soap, with the capacity to manufacture more than 4 million standard sized bars of soap a day. Our products include: glycerin recovered premium tallow bars and all-in-glycerin alternative, synthetic and semi synthetic soap utilizing either tallow or vegetable soap bases, plus our unique freezer bar technology to produce pure, low cost soap for budget conscious consumers.”

St. Bernard Soap Co. in Cincinnati is closing it doors. (WLWT)