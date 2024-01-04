In a segment on MSNBC titled “The Joe Biden success story,” MSNBC had Nancy Pelosi on to explain the “success.”

Nancy Pelosi went on to say that Americans should be grateful for the work that Joe Biden and his administration have done for our country. Furthermore, she went on to brag about all the wonderful things she and the Biden administration have done to help us Americans. From healthcare to jobs to anything we can think of, President Joe Biden and his group have made the United States great again, at least that’s what Nancy Pelosi says.

Nancy Pelosi Brags ‘We’re Better Off Under Biden’

Nancy Pelosi says Americans should be grateful for "the opportunity that Joe Biden has given them" pic.twitter.com/LgGchdSOI4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2024

During the MSNBC segment Nancy Pelosi said: “let’s just take it to the kitchen table, about people’s health, financial well-being, their freedom to live their lives, and again the opportunity Joe Biden has given them.”

Many might start to wonder, does Pelosi mean the opportunity to pay for a war in the Middle East? Or maybe pay for a war in Ukraine? Maybe she means more opportunity to meet people from around the world, who are of course crossing our border. But no, in the complete version of the segment Nancy Pelosi begins rattling off numbers about “15 million” new jobs. She also mentioned that most of these new jobs came within the first year to two years of Biden’s presidency. This actually makes a lot of sense, however this rise in jobs has nearly nothing to do with the Biden administration.

Let’s not forget that last election year the US and the entire world was dealing with COVID 19 shutdowns. Because of the pandemic, as we all know, people were being laid off. In other words, almost every single one of those “new jobs” came as a rebound effect, not a Bidenomics effect.

The over eager MSNBC host pointed out how inflation has shot down in the past year, and believes it must be due to the great work of Pelosi and crew. Inflation has fallen since 2022… in which it was exceedingly high. Note that, even now, the inflation rate is still higher than when Trump was in office. Any way you slice it, Pelosi probably needs to find something else to brag about.