Menu
Woman in Love Poses as Sheriff to Release Boyfriend From Jail Read this Next

Woman in Love Poses as Sheriff’s Deputy and Frees Boyfriend from Jail
Advertisement
Columbine School Survivor Found Dead in Home AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Saturday that 37-year-old Austin Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs home. There were no signs of foul play. A Monday autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including Eubanks’ best friend.

He became addicted to drugs after taking prescription pain medication while recovering from his injuries. He later worked at an addiction treatment center and traveled the U.S. telling his story.

Eubanks’ family says in a statement that he “lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face,” KMGH-TV reports.

The family added: “We thank the recovery community for its support. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”

Watch: Thomas Rhett Honors Moms of Military Service Members

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like