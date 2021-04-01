Menu
Man Arrested For Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting, and Shooting 12-Year-Old Boy
Hoarder Film Designer Found Dead Under Garbage in Home Via The Mirror via Zuma Press/PA Images, via GoFundMe
Via The Mirror via Zuma Press/PA Images, via GoFundMe

NEW YORK (AP) — An Emmy-winning production designer who was known to be a hoarder has been found dead under a pile of garbage in her New York City home.

Evelyn Sakash, 66, was found Tuesday lying on her kitchen floor buried under garbage, a police spokesperson said.

Sakash was found by her sister, who had hired a cleaning crew to clear out the woman’s home in the College Point section of Queens and look for her, police said. The sister and the cleaners found Sakash around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

Sakash’s Successful Career

Sakash was a production designer who had worked on films including Mermaids, released in 1990, and 2014’s Still Alice, according to her IMDB page. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for Between the Lions.

A police missing person report said Sakash was last seen alive on Sept. 30, 2020. The city medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death.

About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
