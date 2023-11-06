Applesauce Pouches Recalled After Reports of Lead Poisoning

You may want to think twice before you spend money on one of those cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches — and not just because they don’t really sound like they taste all great.

Videos by Rare

Another reason is because several companies have recalled the pouches due to potential lead contamination. Cases of lead poising have been reported in Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri and North Carolina.

And it’s not just one brand. Pouch-makers Schnucks and Weis recently joined WanaBana in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that an investigation is ongoing. “Do not eat, sell, or serve multiple brands of apple cinnamon fruit pouches,” it said.

Symptoms of lead poisoning are said to include headaches, vomiting and fatigue.

Per KTUL:

“Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Lead exposure for children can cause developmental delays.

“The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches were sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree, and other online outlets.

“Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack were sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores. Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches are sold at Weis grocery stores.”

The FDA added that cinnamon applesauce pouches “have a long shelf life. Consumers should check their homes and discard these products.”

(FDA)