Biden In Bear, Delaware: “If I Say Anything You Don’t Like, Don’t Jump!” (Video)

President Joe Biden loves telling people ‘don’t jump’ while in public. The President has been making the same remark at nearly every campaign stop for his entire Presidency.

Biden delivered an economic speech today in Bear, Delaware, highlighting the massive government spending bills passed by the Democrat Congress and White House from January 2021 to January 2023. Though pushed by Democrats throughout government as an ‘infrastructure’, the bill had little to do with infrastructure, and everything to do with the expansion of government.

A new poll from ABC News/Ipsos shows that a whopping 76% of Americans currently think that the country is on the ‘wrong track’ under Joe Biden.

Despite being overwhelmingly rejected by the American people, Biden and his Administration continue to claim that the economy is “great,” ignoring every measurable statistic and major poll. Perhaps this is why Biden’s approval rating currently sits below 39%, a historically low number for any President at any point during their time in Office.

Biden kicked off his speech in Bear, Delaware today by once again telling people in the upper-deck of the venue, “don’t jump!” See a clip of that below…

Joe Biden says “don’t jump” to audience in second deck of seating… pic.twitter.com/Ru2S410mJd — Rare (@Rare) November 6, 2023

