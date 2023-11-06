Biden Needs Directions Off Stage In Bear, Delaware (Video)

After delivering remarks on ‘Bidenomics’ today in Bear, Delaware, President Joe Biden required directions to exit the stage once again. Biden looked int the crowd, and could be seen pointing to his right to confirm that he was supposed to exit in that direction.

See a clip of Joe Biden needing directions off stage in Bear, Delaware today below..

After confirming that he was supposed to exit to his right, the President could be seen shuffling slowly across the stage, and staggering down the steps and slowly walking towards the crowd. If this President is unable to walk off of a stage without directions, how could he possibly be making important decisions for the United States?

Biden’s daily display of ineptitude only worsens his popularity amongst the American people, as his policies continue to cause rampant inflation and surging prices.

Even CNN is covering Biden’s disastrous polling numbers, as over 73% of Americans say that things are ‘going badly’ in America. See a clip of CNN covering those numbers below…

CBS POLL: "The number of Americans who think that things are going BADLY in the country today has hit its high for the year" pic.twitter.com/OxPgmxxZGZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023