A new piece of legislation is targeting men who verbally harass women on the street.

French Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa put forth the proposal to fine men €90 (just over $100) who behave in a way that “‘infringes the freedom of movement of women in public spaces and undermines self-esteem and the right to security,” reports the Daily Mail.


French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech as French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa, left, listens, during a ceremony marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Schiappa has cited everyday sexism in the country as the reason behind the legislation. The Daily Mail and others have alleged that nearly half of women who use public transportation would rather choose to wear pants over a skirt to avoid being harassed.

So what behaviors constitute an infringement on the “freedom of movement of women in public spaces and undermines self-esteem and the right to security?” As reported, this would include:

-Following women down the street
-Blocking a woman’s path
-Making lewd comments about looks

If the fine isn’t paid within two weeks, then it will increase to €120 (nearly $150). Should a late payment be made, the fine would increase to £325 (over $400).

“It’s completely necessary because at the moment street harassment is not defined in the law,” Schiappa was quoted as saying.

It may soon be a fineable offense to talk about a woman’s appearance in public in one country AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
