A new piece of legislation is targeting men who verbally harass women on the street.

French Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa put forth the proposal to fine men €90 (just over $100) who behave in a way that “‘infringes the freedom of movement of women in public spaces and undermines self-esteem and the right to security,” reports the Daily Mail.





Schiappa has cited everyday sexism in the country as the reason behind the legislation. The Daily Mail and others have alleged that nearly half of women who use public transportation would rather choose to wear pants over a skirt to avoid being harassed.

The unfortunate reality of living in #Paris. Worse than any other city I've lived in. https://t.co/BruGWNuxsF — Richelle Harrison Plesse (@RichelleVHP) June 15, 2016

So what behaviors constitute an infringement on the “freedom of movement of women in public spaces and undermines self-esteem and the right to security?” As reported, this would include:

-Following women down the street

-Blocking a woman’s path

-Making lewd comments about looks

If the fine isn’t paid within two weeks, then it will increase to €120 (nearly $150). Should a late payment be made, the fine would increase to £325 (over $400).

“It’s completely necessary because at the moment street harassment is not defined in the law,” Schiappa was quoted as saying.

