When your play in goal is this bad it’s only fair for people compare it to a video game glitch.

Duisburg keeper Mark Flekken had a moment to forget during a match against Ingolstadt on Saturday when he decided to take a water break at the worst possible time.





Do you ever just forget you're playing football? Because same. pic.twitter.com/A6NxYQpxNN — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) February 24, 2018

Flekken’s gaffe allowed Ingolstadt to tie the game early on.

It was so bad that people on the internet compared it to the bizarre things you might see when playing a FIFA of Pro Evolution Soccer video game.

Duisburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken takes a drinks break and Stefan Kutschke equalises for Ingolstadt…. wow hahahaha https://t.co/Tr1OQaeU9U — Matt White (@Matt_CAFC) February 24, 2018

A Pro Evo goalie out in the open world @Lazergun_Nun — Eden 🌹 (@EdenJB90) February 24, 2018

That video game glitch when your goalkeeper tries to pass an invisible ball might not be a glitch after all.https://t.co/pPlTawYgux — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) November 4, 2017

If you have no idea what we’re talking about, look can no further than this video, but there are many more like it.

The good news for Flekken is that the embarrassing mistake didn’t end up affecting the outcome, as Duisburg went on to win 2-1 despite it.

At least he had a sense of humor about it.

“The next games, I do not put my drinking bottle in the goal,” Flekken said post-match.

