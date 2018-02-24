Menu
When your play in goal is this bad it’s only fair for people compare it to a video game glitch.

Duisburg keeper Mark Flekken had a moment to forget during a match against Ingolstadt on Saturday when he decided to take a water break at the worst possible time.


Flekken’s gaffe allowed Ingolstadt to tie the game early on.

It was so bad that people on the internet compared it to the bizarre things you might see when playing a FIFA of Pro Evolution Soccer video game.

If you have no idea what we’re talking about, look can no further than this video, but there are many more like it.

The good news for Flekken is that the embarrassing mistake didn’t end up affecting the outcome, as Duisburg went on to win 2-1 despite it.

At least he had a sense of humor about it.

“The next games, I do not put my drinking bottle in the goal,” Flekken said post-match.

(H/t Yahoo)

