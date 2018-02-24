Emma Chambers, most known for her portrayal of Honey in the 1999 film “Notting Hill,” passed away at the young age of 53 years old, her agent confirmed to TMZ. The actress, who starred alongside the likes of Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the hit movie, reportedly died of natural causes on Wednesday.
“Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work,” her agent John Grant said. “She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed.”
In addition to “Notting Hill,” Chambers was a star on the long-running British comedy, “The Vicar of Dibley,” and won a British Comedy Award for her work. In the wake of her death, fellow celebrities and fans have been taking to social media to say goodbye.
RELATED: A legendary comedian who served in World War II has passed away at the age of 95
“Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress,” Hugh Grant tweeted .”Very sad news.”
“Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53,” Emma Freud, the wife of “Notting Hill” writer and producer Richard Curtis, wrote. “We’re very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being.”
Many, many more expressed their sorrow regarding her passing and took the time to send their thoughts, prayers and condolences to her family.
RELATED: Renowned crooner Vic Damone has passed away at the age of 89
Chambers is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ian Dunn.