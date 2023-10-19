Arrest Made in Connection With Murder of Armored Car Guard

Dallas police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an armored car guard, while remaining on the lookout for another.

The case centers around armored car guard David Ruback, who was making a delivery to GardaWorld on Sept. 1 when he was confronted by an gunman and fatally shot. Ruback was 52 years old.

Genaro Rivera, 21, was the driver of the getaway car in the incident an has been arrested, police said.

Per NBC 5:

“Four days after the shooting, Dallas Police released surveillance video showing two people pull into a parking lot in a white Chevrolet Impala and stop near Ruback’s parked armored car. After Ruback went into the business, both men got out of the vehicle, and the passenger, who was armed with a long gun, ran inside the business after Ruback.

“Police said the passenger shot Ruback, picked up a large bag of cash, and ran out of the business.”

Surveillance video shows that Rivera allegedly remained outside in the vehicle when the shooting of Ruback occurred — though he is still facing facing a capital murder charge, as individuals can be held criminally responsible for the actions of another.

“You worry that it’s not going to happen. You worry that they’re not going to catch somebody, so that was my concern. So there was a sigh of relief this morning that there was a suspect in custody,” Ruback’s girlfriend, Terry Ball, told NBC 5.

Authorities have yet to publicly identify the other man or announce any other arrests.

“Even with their arrests, he’s still not coming home tonight and my life has changed. It changed the day that he took his last breath,” Ball said.

Police investigate the shooting death of an armored car guard in Dallas. (NBC5)