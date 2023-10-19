Biden Loses It, Snaps At Reporters On Air Force One (Video)

Joe Biden, while speaking to reporters on Air Force One after his recent trip to Israel, said, “You guys are such a pain in the neck” when being asked questions by reporters.

President Biden appeared to be particularly fatigued after his recent trip to Israel and back. He seemed to finally give up on answering the press’ questions.

Joe Biden says "you guys are such a pain in the neck" to reporters…

While our President wanders around grumbling because he is too tired, the world continues to descend further into chaos. The Biden Administration announced that they will be providing funding to both Gaza and Israel, despite Joe’s ongoing verbal support for Israel.

From top to bottom, this and many other scenarios have been completely mishandled by the Biden Administration, resulting in Iran receiving $6 billion, Afghanistan obtaining billions of dollars worth of military equipment, the loss of 13 American service members in Afghanistan, the deaths of 27 (so far) Americans in Israel with more held captive, and a costly war between Russia and Ukraine that has cost Americans hundreds of billions of dollars. Not to mention the effect the Biden Administration has had on Americans here at home, with inflation soaring like never before and families struggling to pay increased prices on necessities like groceries and gas.