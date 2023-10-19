Brothers Arrested in Massive Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Two brothers from New Mexico were arrested as part of a $440,000 fentanyl trafficking bust that took place in Miami, police said.

David Hernandez, 22, and Justin Hernandez, 19, were arrested after attempting to sell 10,000 Fentanyl pills valued at $440,000, Miami police said in a press release.

Police search a spare tire in which they said they discovered packages of fentanyl. (Miami Police)

Per 7 News:

“The suspects had allegedly driven from California to Miami to complete the transaction. Upon arrival, authorities said they removed the spare tire from their vehicle and revealed four vacuum-sealed bags containing fentanyl M30 pills. With the help of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, two additional vacuum-sealed bags of fentanyl M30 pills were discovered concealed inside the spare tire.”

In all, about 10,000 fentanyl pills that weighed 1,050 grams were seized in the operation, authorities said.

David Hernandez and Justin Hernandez were arrested for allegedly trying to transport fentanyl from California to Miami. (Miami Police/WSVN)

David Hernandez admitted to accepting $10,000 to take the drugs from California to Miami, recruiting brother Justin to help with the long drive and offering him $5,000 to do so.

Clearly, though, they never made it that far and failed to collect a single dime.