“Attention Wh*re”: Joe Rogan Goes Off On Dylan Mulvaney Amid Bud Light Controversy

Podcaster and Comedian Joe Rogan recently let the world know exactly how he feels about Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender individual at the the center of recent controversy surrounding Bud Light.

In a move that perplexed fans of the brand, Bud Light began running advertisements and promoting the transgender Mulvaney in advertisements in May.

Bud Light drinkers across America, including prominent Conservatives like Kid Rock, began a nationwide boycott of the product. Bud Light shed a whopping $27 Billion over the boycotts.

Joe Rogan recently commented on Mulvaney, slamming the influencer as an ‘attention wh*re’. Rogan can be quoted as saying, “The only time [capital] respects opinions is when people boycott shit and it works like this Bud Light thing, and now people are like, ‘Don’t do that again'”

He added, “Take a brand like Bud Light. It’s for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention whore.”

“People are sick of this shit. They’re sick of social things that are controversial, getting stuffed into your face and where you have to accept it, and people are like ‘I don’t wanna accept it. I’m just here for f**king toilet paper.”

See a clip of this moment from Rogan’s podcast with Ice Cube below…

Joe Rogan blasted controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a “mentally ill person who’s just an attention whore.” pic.twitter.com/mQvB2QxGW5 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 3, 2023