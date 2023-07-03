Texas Teen Who Went Missing Eight Years Ago Found Alive

A teenager who vanished eight years ago while walking his dogs north of Houston has been found alive, authorities say.

Videos by Rare

Rudy Farias was just 17 years old when he went missing in March 2015. His two dogs were eventually located, and now Farias he has been located, too.

The Texas Center for the Missing shared the news in a tweet. It added Farias is recovering in the hospital, but did not add details. “After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the tweet read.

A year ago, Farias’ family said they were concerned he may have been kidnapped and placed in a sex-trafficking ring.

“He has such a huge heart. He loves with all his heart,” Farias’ mother told KHOU one year after his disappearance. “That’s why we know he wouldn’t just get up and go on his own.”

His mother is expected to release a public statement about his discovery soon, an aunt told KHOU. At the time he went missing, family members expressed deep worry “because Rudy suffered from anxiety, depression and was an asthmatic who didn’t have his inhaler,” KHOU reported.