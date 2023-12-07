BBC Anchor Caught Flipping Off Camera On Live TV (Video)

BBC host Maryam Moshiri was caught flipping off the camera on live television during a recent broadcast, sparking controversy across Britain, and the world.

Videos by Rare

It appeared that Moshiri was unaware that her image was being broadcasting, as the incident occurred just before she was about to begin a segment. See footage of that apparent slip up in the clip below…

This isn’t satire, an actual BBC News presenter got caught giving the middle finger live.



Maryam Moshiri summing up the professionalism currently at the BBC. pic.twitter.com/QoJ4FT133J — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) December 7, 2023

Moshiri issued a statement on the incident, saying, “Hey everyone , yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery. I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one. When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera. It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘ flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates.”

It’s still funny! I guess we all make mistakes!