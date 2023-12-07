Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy Rushed To Hospital

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was reportedly rushed to the hospital yesterday for emergency surgery after having his appendix rupture in the early morning hours. The head coach reportedly underwent successful surgery to have his appendix removed.

McCarthy was reportedly released from the hospital yesterday, and expects to coach the Cowboys on Sunday. ESPN reports on this situation…

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy underwent successful surgery Wednesday — five days before the biggest game of the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles — after being diagnosed with an acute case of appendicitis, the team said. McCarthy experienced abdominal pain Wednesday morning before seeing the team’s medical staff. He had the procedure, is expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday and anticipates coaching Sunday. “You really think that tough Irishman is going to miss this game?” defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said Wednesday. “We’re certainly anticipating Mike being back for the game. We’ll hold it down for practices. Knowing him, he’ll be online tonight wanting to go through red zone and third down and everything else. We expect him to be rocking by game day.” Quinn and fellow coordinators Brian Schottenheimer and John Fassel will run practice while McCarthy, who turned 60 last month, recuperates. His absence complicates the process since he is the offensive playcaller, but he does designate duties to Schottenheimer and the other offensive coaches. https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/39055308/cowboys-mike-mccarthy-having-surgery-expects-coach-vs-eagles

With Dallas’ largest game of the season coming up on Sunday, at home against the division leading Philadelphia Eagles, it’s great to hear that McCarthy is planning to recover in time. We pray for his health!