Woman Claims Married Uncle Gave Her a Like on Tinder

Nothing worse than getting on a dating app and having a family member being among those who give your profile a like.

But that is what one female — who goes by breakingbadbiddies — claimed on TikTok is her plight, as relayed by Outkick. In the video, she suggested she received a like on Tinder from no less than her married uncle.

The caption of the the video read, “that’s literally my grandpa (about the individual standing next to her alleged uncle).” It then added, “my married uncle liking me…..”

Granted, the uncle may be goofing around in sending his niece a like. She doesn’t really seem to suggest otherwise.

Then again, the fact she claimed he’s married and on Tinder makes you think that, yeah, perhaps the guy really is a creep.

As Sean Joseph of OutKick wrote:

“Talk about making those family gatherings awkward, and just in time for the holidays. Your uncle popping up and liking your Tinder profile is one way to do that.

“Was he hoping that his niece was going to swipe right? A like on Tinder isn’t the equivalent to liking a picture on social media. He has to know that which makes this whole thing completely insane.”

That said, you can’t believe everything you see on TikTok as absolute truth. Far from it. But if what this individual says is indeed fact, well, the uncle will have some serious explaining to do.