Biden Says Climate Change Is A Bigger Threat Than Nuclear War (Video)

While stumbling through his remarks in Vietnam this weekend, Joe Biden made a startling claim that climate change is a greater threat than a potential nuclear conflict.

During his speech in Vietnam, Biden stated that climate change poses a greater threat to humanity than nuclear war, despite the ongoing escalation of the war in Ukraine and the tensions between the United States and Russia. Biden appears to be unaware of the danger that his Administration has brought upon us.

Watch this clip of Biden here…

BIDEN: "The only existential threat humanity faces — even more frightening than a nuclear war — is global warming" pic.twitter.com/fA8SzcYuZI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

We can be certain that global warming will play a significant role in the Democrats’ 2024 election strategy. Statements like these aim to scare the uninformed masses into compliance with yet another impending threat of doom and gloom, which they claim only the Democrats can fix with massive government spending increases, and growth-killing regulations that make little to no environmental impact.

This seems to be a tried and true method for the Democrats. In every election cycle, they heavily focus on one issue that they believe can appeal to the average, non-political person. Whether it’s abortion, voter ID, white supremacy, or climate change, people are starting to see right through it.

The problems seem to be mounting for the Democrats as they approach the 2024 election. With inflation surging and prices rising for American consumers, they are scrambling to find a winning issue.