Democrat Rep. Katie Porter Defends Bidenomics Despite Dismal Results

Many networks including CNN have taken polls to determine Biden’s effectiveness in the economy. Despite the overwhelming negative response, Katie Porter and other Democrats continue to defend Biden.

In an interview with CNN discussing the ‘red flags’ surrounding Biden’s economic policies, Democrat Representative Katie Porter claimed: “President Biden has done a terrific job on the economy…”

The Biden-Harris Administration loves to point out all of the jobs they brought to the economy. On the White House website they claim ’11 million jobs since 2021.’ More recently the administration has claimed closer to 13 million jobs created.

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter dismisses polling which shows most Americans say Biden has made the economy worse:



"The truth is Joe Biden has a terrific story to tell on the economy!" pic.twitter.com/bAXfS3He6T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 8, 2023

But, as reported by PolitiFact, these numbers are extremely inflated. It turns out that Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’ was only capable of establishing 7.8 million new jobs. However, the study shows that merely 1.6 million jobs may have truly been due to the American Rescue Plan as of late 2022, if that. The rest of those jobs came simply as a rebound from the pandemic, not Biden’s efforts.

Whatever the case, Katie continued by saying: “I think this is a matter of people just wanting to dream up what they can imagine,” whatever that means.

Rounding off her deceitful claims she proclaimed: “The truth is Joe Biden has a terrific story to tell on the economy!” Well he may have a nice story, but it does not necessarily fall under the category of truth.

Looking back to the White House, Biden’s administration credits themselves with the “two strongest years of job growth in history.” According to a report by Budget House, this too is a dubious misrepresentation of what actually happened. Their report shows that 72% of the jobs Biden is credited with were, again, simply a rebound effect from Covid.