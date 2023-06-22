Biden Struggles To Read Speech, Mumbles And Stammers Throughout Remarks on India (Video)

President Joe Biden absolutely struggled today to read a speech to the press during a joint conference with Prime Minister Modi of India.

During the portion that Biden struggled tremendously, he can be quoted as saying, “India now has the most populous country, is now the most populous country in the world. It’s a democracy. We understand that it is has it is the brilliance and the backbone of our people”.

He was barely able to get through this speech, looking down nearly the entire clip. See that moment in a clip below..

BIDEN, struggling to read his speech: "India now has the most populous country, is now the most populous country in the world. It's a democracy. We understand that it is has it is the brilliance and the backbone of our people." pic.twitter.com/V3RNwnsOSo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

Biden also called on pre-selected members of the press for questioning. While giving his answer, Biden read from his paper exclusively. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden answers one of the reporters' questions at his "press conference" by reading almost entirely from a piece of paper in front of him pic.twitter.com/lOGFYbmkMY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

Biden also claimed that he is working to address ‘global warming’ on the continent of Africa, meaning that his Administration is working with world leaders to stifle the creation of electric grids and infrastructure in Africa. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "We're working with the G7 to provide for infrastructure work for dealing with global warming on the continent of Africa." pic.twitter.com/9nl1LeWoYg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

This President is truly lost. The fact that the Democrats have no shame in continuously watching him be unable to function is an indictment of their Party as a whole.

They have no interest in truth, only in the reality that they construct themselves, absent of any truth.