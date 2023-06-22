What In The Hell Happened To Howard Stern?

If you worked on the East Coast of America during the 1980s and 1990s, odds are that you listened to the legendary radio broadcasts of Howard Stern during at least one of your work days.

For millions of Americans, Stern was a daily fixture of their routine. His fans, embodied by the construction site radio, made up the working class of America.

Every week day for decades, Stern lit up the airwaves with some of the most revolutionary radio that has ever been produced.

He railed against Hollywood, he railed against the media, he railed against feminism and anti-white rhetoric. He challenged the status-quo, often embarrassing his enemies and destroying their careers.

If you listened to Howard Stern back then, his show today is most likely completely unrecognizable to you. It’s not funny, nor is it interesting.

The Howard Stern Show today takes absolutely no risks. It solely exists as a promotional tool of the elitists that Stern once railed against. In fact, as the Hollywood elites pour into the studio nowadays, Stern often makes a point to apologize for the work that so many millions enjoyed.

Recently listening to an interview between Stern and Bruce Springsteen, I heard Stern profusely apologize for making fun of the singer during his golden years.

The shock jock that once upon a time stood for the common man has now completely betrayed the common man. Howard Stern, once a symbol of defiance, now stands for total capitulation to the status quo.

As a former listener, it is my belief that the show began a steep downward trajectory after the departure of former sidekick Artie Lange. It took another steep dive when Stern signed on to be a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

It then became intolerable during the Trump Presidency, as Howard’s envy began to pour through the microphone in every single show. Stern, once a great friend of Trump, let jealously overtake him.

It must be remembered that at one point, Stern represented a serious threat to the political establishment himself. In 1994, he launched a Libertarian bid for Governor of New York.

Stern polled so well that other candidates sought his endorsement. Eventually Stern backed out of the race, endorsing George Patacki who eventually won a narrow victory over Mario Cuomo, father of Andrew and Chris Cuomo.

In Stern’s mind, what Trump accomplished was what Stern could not. The bitterness was clear to anybody who understood the history of Howard Stern.

Today, Stern is an unlistenable bore. Completely disconnected from reality, and his audience. A real shame, especially considering the tremendous joy he brought to Americans everywhere for so many years.