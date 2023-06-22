Authorities Investigating White Powder Substance Received by Tennessee GOP

The Cordell Hull building in Nashville, Tennessee has been shut down as authorities investigate envelopes that contain a white powder substance sent to Republican lawmakers.

A spokesperson for the GOP in Tennessee said via ABC 9 that the substance appears to be an over-the-counter product that was mailed to lawmakers around the country. It is believed at this point that all of those who received the envelopes were members of the Republican party, though details are still sketchy.

Rescue personnel arrive at the Cordell Hull building in Nashville. (WZTV/Facebook)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation in Nashville, though it is clear the FBI is also involved. Investigators could be seen outside the Hull building on Thursday wearing HAZMAT suits.

“I am aware of a possible issue involving the legislative offices of some members of House Republican leadership receiving in the mail a white powder substance,” Tennessee Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said in a statement. “The sixth floor has been placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and hazmat teams are on scene assessing the situation.”

This follows a day in which at least 100 envelopes with similar contents were mailed to public officials across Kansas, as CNN relayed.