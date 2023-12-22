Biden’s Approval Rating Lower Than Any of Past Seven Presidents, New Gallup Poll Shows

Joe Biden’s approval ratings has reached record lows. And not just for Biden. More like for any of the previous seven presidents.

Videos by Rare

According to a new Gallup poll, Biden will end the year with just 39 percent of Americans approving of his job performance. That’s about where his numbers were at the end of last year.

Of those polled, only 3 percent said the economy was “excellent” under Biden, and only 19 percent labeled it as “good.” The economy is widely known as the No. 1 issue on voters’ minds when they go to the polls.

More than two-thirds of Americans believe the economy is getting worse, the poll shows.

Joe Biden is seeing record-low poll numbers with election year around the bend. (Getty)

Per the New York Post:

“Former President George W. Bush had the highest near-midterm approval rating, with 58% of Americans approving of his job performance in December of 2003 following the capture of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

“Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan each had 54% approval ratings in December of 1979 and 1983, respectively — though only Reagan secured re-election the following year as Carter’s administration was shattered by ongoing economic problems and the Iran hostage crisis.

“George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton each recorded a 51% approval rating in the Gallup surveys for December 1991 and 1995, respectively — though again, only Clinton was able to win a second term.

“More recently, former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama scored below 50% with their job approval entering their re-election years, with the former at 45% in December 2019 and the latter at 43% in December 2011.”