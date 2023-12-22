Charlie Sheen Attacked in His Home

Actor Charlie Sheen was the victim of a violent attack in his home on Wednesday, December 20th.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Digital that deputies responded to a call after a woman assaulted Sheen. “On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Malibu/Lost Hills deputies responded to the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu regarding a battery/disturbance call. Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” authorities confirmed. https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/charlie-sheen-attacked-by-woman-in-assault-with-a-deadly-weapon-police

The suspect, Electra Schrock, allegedly forced her way into Sheen’s home and attempted to strangle him. Although paramedics were called, Sheen was not taken to the hospital.

“The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Force Likely to Create Great Bodily Injury… and Residential Burglary…” https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/charlie-sheen-attacked-by-woman-in-assault-with-a-deadly-weapon-police

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: Charlie Sheen attends a charity softball game to benefit “California Strong” at Pepperdine University on January 13, 2019 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for California Strong)