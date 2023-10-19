Bigfoot Expert Weighs In on Reported Colorado Sighting

Prominent Bigfoot expert Michael Rugg has seen the footage shared by a couple in Colorado, claiming that it was the creature himself (Bigfoot, not Rugg).

Anyway, Rugg is the curator of the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in California and he believes the sasquatch exists, clearly. He just wasn’t so sure the footage shown by the couple in Colorado is Bigfoot … or someone just pretending to be Bigfoot.

“I have to say I looked at the video and [the creature] had a strong possibility of being a guy in a suit,” Rugg told the New York Post. “It didn’t look right to me.”

Mostly, it appeared to be too skinny.

“It’s not muscular enough,” Rugg told the Post. “There’s not enough detail to be able to judge it but it wouldn’t surprise me if somebody from [another Bigfoot] museum was out to build up publicity.”

Shannon and Stetson Parker were the eyewitnesses of whatever this was, spotting Bigfoot — or Bigfoot-wannabe — while on a tour of the gauge rail line between Durango and Silverton.

“We were looking for elk in the mountains and my husband sees something moving and then can’t really explain it. So he’s like ‘Bigfoot!’” Shannon, a 44-year-old contractor from Cheyenne, Wyo. told the Post.

“It was at least six, seven feet or taller. It matched the sage in the mountains so much that he’s like camouflaged when crouching down… if you asked before our trip we would have said maybe [Bigfoot] could be real, but now we’re convinced.”

Shannon shared the video in a Facebook post.

While Rugg isn’t certain this was Bigfoot, he said he has no doubt about he critter’s existence.

Per the Post:

According to Rugg, Bigfoot does exist and he claims to have spoken to “hundreds of witnesses” as well as laid eyes on one himself.

“They are out there,” he told The Post.

“I saw one when I was a child. It was a great big hairy man about two or three feet taller than my parents. And the one I saw had a plaid shirt just on its arm. I figured it took it off a clothesline, got it up to the armpit and it wouldn’t go further because it was too small for him, so he left it on his arm.

“It was quite a sight seeing a bigfoot just standing there with a shirt on one arm.”