On another wild day in the outback, a former Australian cop’s dog suddenly went missing. It was not long before he found and confronted the marsupial perpetrator.

As reported by the New York Post, the ex-cop, Mick Moloney, was out on a stroll in Mildura, Victoria, on the banks of the Murray River. It was a peaceful Sunday afternoon, and Mick was certainly not thinking about having to use his Jiu Jitsu training and experience as a cop.

Instead, Mick was simply out and about, enjoying the restful day. Unfortunately, that would not last for long. Not much time had passed before Mick picked up on something rather irregular.

Mick Moloney realized that his dogs were not their usual selves, playing happily in the water. It was only moments later that he discovered the root of the issue. One of his dogs was being attacked by a massive ‘7 ft tall’ kangaroo.

Man Grapples With Huge Kangaroo Saving His Dog (Video)

The kangaroo, who looked like he just got out of the gym, was holding down one of Mick’s pups named Hutchy, allegedly trying to drown the dog in the river. As Mick waded into the water, his dog’s head popped up and in his words: “Hutchy came up gasping for air, water spilling out of his mouth and screaming his head off.”

As the martial artist and ex-cop approached the formidable opponent, he began to film with his phone. The footage captures Mick warning the brawny marsupial to let go or else: “I’m going to punch your f–kin head in,” said Mick. The thick-skulled kangaroo would not let go, so Mick took action.

Throwing a solid punch, square in the kangaroo’s face, the critter let go of Hutchy and took a shocked swipe at Mick. Thankfully, Mick distracted the kangaroo long enough to get Hutchy to safety.

After the scuffle, or “punch-on” as the Aussie put it, Mick and Hutchy made it out relatively unscathed aside from some cuts and bruises brought on by the kangaroo’s intimidating claws. At the end of the day, Mick showed the arrogant kangaroo brute who’s boss.

