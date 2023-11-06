Brad Pitt and New Love Interest Ines de Ramon Said to be ‘Going Strong’

Iconic actor Brad Pitt clearly has moved on following a messy divorce with Angelina Jolie, and just in time for a soon-to-be-released Formula One movie starring Pitt.

According to People, Pitt and new love interest Ines de Ramon are going strong and were spotted at the LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 32, did not pose for photos together.

“They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them,” a source told People. “They seemed to be having a good time.”

The purpose of the event was to honor filmmaker David Fincher. Pitt starred in several of Fincher’s films, including Se7en, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and the iconic guy flick Fight Club.

Ines De Ramon, right, and ex-husband Paul Wesley attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Anyway, Pitt and de Ramon have been considered a couple since at least the summer, perhaps a little before that.

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other,” a source told People in July. “It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

The source added in July that Pitt and de Ramon were “going very strong.”

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One-based movie, stands for the national anthem on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in July in Northampton, England. (Getty)

Per People:

“On Valentine’s Day, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Pitt was the source of a large bouquet of pink peonies delivered to the jewelry designer that she was seen carrying.

“Prior to de Ramon and since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, Pitt dated Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski.

“Meanwhile, de Ramon was previously linked to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, from whom she quietly separated in May 2022 after three years of marriage.”