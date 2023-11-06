Seven Shot After Verbal Altercation Near Prairie View A&M

At least seven people were injured in a shooting at a trail ride event near Prairie View A&M University on Sunday night, per reports.

Among those hit by gunfire: Four women, two men and a child. The event was not sponsored by the college, authorities said.

Per NBCDFW:

“On Monday morning, the office of Sheriff Troy Guidry said the ‘trail ride pasture party’ was being held in conjunction with PVAMU’s homecoming party.

“Authorities said all seven victims sustained gunshot wounds to their lower extremities and at this time have no known life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators search for clues after a shooting at a Homecoming trail ride near Prairie View A&M University in Texas. (KPRC)

Officials were able to evacuate those injured as Life Flight helicopters arrived on the scene, according to KPRC.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the investigation is ongoing, presumably meaning no arrests have been made.

“At this time it’s believed that an unknown number of actors attending the party were engaged in a verbal dispute when a firearm was discharged several times, striking seven bystanders,” the post read.

“It’s believed that over a thousand individuals attended the event, with security being provided by Waller County Pct. 3 Constables and an unknown private security agency. None of the security protocols that were established by the permitting body and agreed to by the promoter were found to be followed at the time of the incident.”

Life Flight helicopters arrived at the scene of a shooting near Prairie View A&M University. (KPRC)