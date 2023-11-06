Biden Still Hasn’t Visited East Palestine, Ohio Nine Months After Devastating Chemical Spill

The president who received the “most votes ever” still has not made good on his promise that he will visit East Palestine, Ohio almost 9 months after a train carrying deadly chemicals derailed in the small town and produced one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history. But what Joe Biden has made good on is making excuses for why he still hasn’t visited the town.
When a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, “Is it in discussion that the president may go [to East Palestine] in the near future?” Jean-Pierre responded with this excuse:
“I just don’t have anything to share,” the press secretary said. “I know there’s a of interest in that… I mean, I think what folks should understand and folks should, I think, feel at ease is that the president has taken this very seriously.”
It has been 268 days since the toxic train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, and 242 days since Biden promised he would visit “at some point.”— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023
Apparently, Joe Biden is taking East Palestine, Ohio seriously by not bothering to show up to a destroyed community that’s an hour away by plane. Biden showed up to Lahaina, Hawaii (15 hours away) after the fires melted that community last summer, but Hawaii votes blue and Ohio voted for Trump. In fact, Maui County voted 67% for Biden, but East Palestine voted 71% for Trump.
Biden’s refusal to visit East Palestine is a slap in the face of the community. The derailment fires (and the “controlled burn” afterwards) did not only produce hydrogen chloride, which upon contact with the water vapor in the atmosphere created clouds of hydrochloric acid that drifted into the town. The burn also produced phosgene gas, which the same gas used in chemical warfare during World War 1. Phosgene was even more deadly than the better-known chlorine gas that maimed and killed thousands of soldiers.
Imagine the sheer nightmare of being in your home, hearing the crash, and then seeing the white and yellow clouds of drifting towards you and your family. As you try to escape, you’re seeing birds drop out of the sky and wild animals dead everywhere. It is a horror that should only be seen in science fiction films, not in your own front yard. And this doesn’t even include the poisoning of the rivers and ground water.
Biden’s refusal to visit East Palestine is intended to send a message – if you vote for Trump, you will suffer.