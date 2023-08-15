Brad Pitt Credits ‘Stranger’ for Giving Him Start as Actor

Somebody had to give iconic actor Brad Pitt his start, and if you ask Pitt, it was probably a “stranger.”

Videos by Rare

At least, that’s who Pitt said pointed him in the direction of taking acting classes back in the mid-1980s. Until then, he was just a struggling and mostly out-of-work performer who moved from his home in Missouri out to Los Angeles.

Eventually, he followed the so-called stranger’s advice and took some classes from noted acting coach Roy London. (London died in 1993 at the age of 50 after a battle with the AIDS virus.)

For Pitt, 59, small uncredited roles began to surface in 1987 films such as Less Than Zero, No Way Out and No Man’s Land. That same year, he gained a two-episode role on daytime soap Another World, and made an appearance on sitcom Growing Pains.

Brad Pitt rests on the set of Wolves on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Getty)

Finally, his big break came in 1991, with a spot in the Ridley Scott hit movie Thelma and Louise, starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.

So along with the stranger, Pitt credited Scott, Davis and Robert Redford as helping him get noticed.

Brad Pitt gestures as he speaks during the 48th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Olympia venue in Paris on February 24, 2023. (Getty)

“I met some stranger who talked about an acting class, and I went to this class and turned things, you know, pointed me in a great direction,” Pitt said in a recent interview, via the Associated Press. “But my big (break) was Ridley Scott and Geena.

“Geena Davis giving me a shot in Thelma & Louise. That pretty much opened the door. And then Redford in … I can’t remember what it’s called … A River Runs Through It.”

Brad Pitt, starring as a driver in an F1-inspired movie, is seen prior to the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 9. (Getty)

The rest, of course, is history, as Pitt has gone on to star in more than 50 films and serve as producer for dozens more. He is next set to portray a retired Formula One driver in a movie that has yet to be titled.

Anyway, some may call Pitt the greatest actor of his generation. And it appears movie buffs have a stranger to thank.