Brad Pitt Tabbed to Star in New Tarantino Flick, ‘The Movie Critic’

Brad Pitt and noted director Quentin Tarantino are reuniting once again, and for a final time, it appears.

According to multiple reports, Pitt will star in the next offering from Tarantino, a movie called The Movie Critic. It’s about what you might suspect — someone who critiques films.

That sounds kind of boring, unless, of course, you consider that Tarantino is the man behind the movie and Pitt is in it. That automatically means it should be pretty good.

The pair have worked together previously, first for Inglorious Basterds in 2009, then again for Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood in 2019.

This supposedly will be Tarantino’s 10th and final film before he retires.

Brad Pitt, 60, is currently working on a move in which he plays an F1 driver. (Getty)

USA Today reports:

“Pitt would be the first known cast member of Tarantino’s “The Movie Critic,” which is expected to be based on a real film critic whom the director admires. Tarantino told Deadline in 2023 that the film is set in California in 1977 ‘and is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.’

“It wasn’t immediately clear whether Pitt, 60, will be playing the title movie critic, though Tarantino previously told Deadline the film’s star would be a ‘new leading man for me’ and would be around 35 years old.”

Some reports say The Movie Critic will be out in 2025, though Tarantino has not offered any sort of timeline for the project.

Pitt, 60, is currently at work on a Formula One racing movie, expected to be released later this year.