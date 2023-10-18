Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki And Chris Christie Freak Out Over Trump (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki invited failed Presidential candidate Chris Christie, who is currently polling in the single digits, onto her MSNBC show Inside with Jen Psaki on Monday night.

Videos by Rare

Chris Christie doesn’t have many policy prescriptions, but what he can tell you is that he hates Donald Trump, and considering the fact that most of Jen Psaki’s monologues devolve into her visceral hatred of the former President, what we witnessed during this interview was absolute hysteria.

Christie claimed that Trump ‘will’ violate the gag order placed on him by D.C. Judge Tonya Chutkan after Psaki played a clip of Trump complaining about Judge and asked Christie if Trump was already in violation of the order. “He probably didn’t violate the gag order,” Christie said, “but look, he will.”

The former New Jersey Governor then spun into a hate-filled rant against Trump, focusing on the fact that Trump is the leading Republican candidate for President. Christie then claimed that Trump believes that the law ‘does not apply to him.’

In actuality, it’s more like Chris Christie believes the law does not apply to him. In an exclusive report released by this outlet, we detailed a corruption scandal in which then-Governor Christie handed a lucrative monitoring contract to former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, David Kelley after Kelley decided not to press charges against Christie’s brother, Todd Christie, in a Wall Street trading scandal. A portion of that report reads…

In 2005, 20 Wall Street floor traders were busted for trading violations in Manhattan. Among the 20 traders was the brother of former Governor Chris Christie, Todd Christie. 15 of the 20 traders were publicly humiliated, being marched through a Manhattan plaza in handcuffs. Todd Christie just so happened to be part of the group of 5 who were spared public humiliation. At the time, lawyers speculated that Todd Christie had received preferential treatment because of the powerful position held by his brother, one lawyer even telling New Republic, “What happened with [Todd] Christie was very fishy. When they skipped over him, I was stunned. And then I heard the other stuff [about the contract for Kelley], and I was like, Holy s***, it’s so blatant. In my opinion, [Todd] definitely got a pass because of his brother. I can’t think of any other reason.” The man in charge of Todd Christie’s case was David Kelley, who was serving as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York at the time. After choosing not to prosecute Todd Christie, Kelley would go on to receive a lucrative monitoring contract from Chris Christie after his retirement from the position of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in late 2005. While Christie attempts to cheer on federal prosecutors in their witch-hunt of former President Donald Trump, he has, in the past, been able to protect his own family and friends from the very process he encourages. https://rare.us/rare-news/2024-election/why-isnt-chris-christie-in-prison/

People like Jen Psaki, who worked for the John Kerry State Department and helped facilitate the weakening of America’s standing around the world, and Chris Christie, who handed millions of taxpayer dollars to officials who decided not to press charges against his brother, are exactly the kind of people who have ruined this Country.

It is quite laughable to see them, of all people, claiming that Donald Trump, who has only been in politics for 8 short years, is somehow responsible for all of our Nation’s problems.