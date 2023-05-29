Bruce Springsteen Falls On Face During Amsterdam Concert (Video)

Legendary 73 year-old rocker Bruce Springsteen took a tumble during a recent concert in Amsterdam. Springsteen is currently on an international tour with the E Street Band.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

The Boss surely didn’t look himself. Video captured at the concert showed Springsteen tumbling up the stage as he attempted to climb a small flight of steps. Is this Biden, or Bruce?

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Take a look at that video below…

Bruce Biden pic.twitter.com/wMiXaPB1rL — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 29, 2023

Marca reports on this fall…

Bruce Springsteen‘s European tour, which began in Barcelona on April 28, had a stop in Amsterdam. The concert was another success for the ‘Boss’, but during the course of the event he suffered a fall after tripping on some steps. The artist was helped to get up and was able to continue with the show as planned. Before stopping in countries such as France, Italy, Germany or England, Bruce Springsteen made a stop on the way at the Johan Cruyff Arena. While he and the E Street Band were playing ‘Ghosts’, one of his latest greatest hits, he fell on the stairs and some members of the security helped him up while the music was still playing. However, as seen in the video circulating on social networks, Bruce Springsteen took it with humor and rubbed his hands when he got up again, with a smile on his face and said: “Good night everyone”. Fortunately, there were no injuries, so he was able to continue the show normally and provoked the applause of the thousands of concertgoers At 73 years of age, the ‘Boss’ showed that he is still in top form and ready to give his all for the millions of fans who bow to him all over the world. Thus, Springsteen will continue with his tour, which will be extended in the coming months. For example, on June 11 he is scheduled to perform in Landgraaf and, after that, he will travel to cities such as Zurich, Birmingham, Oslo, London, Vienna and Munich, among others.